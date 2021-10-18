Medication take-back event for the Tennessee Valley
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 9:09 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - There will be a medication take-back event at three locations this weekend for people who have unused or expired medications.
The event will be on Saturday, October 23, from 8:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. The event is provided by the Partnership for a Drug-Free Community.
The group has collected more than 27,000 pounds of outdated medications since the program began in September 2010.
The three locations are below:
- Huntsville Public Safety Complex - 815 Wheeler Avenue
- Madison City Hall - 100 Hughes Road
- CVS in Meridianville - 12275 U.S. 231
