Medication take-back event for the Tennessee Valley

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - There will be a medication take-back event at three locations this weekend for people who have unused or expired medications.

The event will be on Saturday, October 23, from 8:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. The event is provided by the Partnership for a Drug-Free Community.

The group has collected more than 27,000 pounds of outdated medications since the program began in September 2010.

The three locations are below:

Huntsville Public Safety Complex - 815 Wheeler Avenue

Madison City Hall - 100 Hughes Road

CVS in Meridianville - 12275 U.S. 231

