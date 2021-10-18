Man arrested on theft, drug charges in Marshall County

MARSHALL CO., Ala. (WAFF) - A man is facing theft and drug charges after Marshall County deputies executing a search warrant of his home on Oct 13.

According to the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office, when deputies executed a search warrant at Terry Loudermilk’s in Grant, they found a stolen Chevrolet Pickup truck, a SeaRay boat and a trailer. Loudermilk was also in possession of a large amount of crystal methamphetamine, according to the MCSO.

Deputies arrested Loudermilk and transported him to the Marshall County Jail. He was charged with Theft of Property, Receiving Stolen Property and Trafficking Methamphetamine.

