Animal cruelty investigation underway in Lauderdale County

By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 4:23 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
LAUDERDALE CO., Ala. (WAFF) - An animal cruelty investigation is underway in Lauderdale County after a dog was found injured and tied to a telephone pole.

Deputies say they responded to a report of animal cruelty where a dog was found injured and tied to the telephone pole in the Waterloo community.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact Lt. Matt Horton at 256-760-5734.

