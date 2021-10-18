Animal cruelty investigation underway in Lauderdale County

LAUDERDALE CO., Ala. (WAFF) - An animal cruelty investigation is underway in Lauderdale County after a dog was found injured and tied to a telephone pole.

Deputies say they responded to a report of animal cruelty where a dog was found injured and tied to the telephone pole in the Waterloo community.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact Lt. Matt Horton at 256-760-5734.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.