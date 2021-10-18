Animal cruelty investigation underway in Lauderdale County
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 4:23 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
LAUDERDALE CO., Ala. (WAFF) - An animal cruelty investigation is underway in Lauderdale County after a dog was found injured and tied to a telephone pole.
Deputies say they responded to a report of animal cruelty where a dog was found injured and tied to the telephone pole in the Waterloo community.
Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact Lt. Matt Horton at 256-760-5734.
