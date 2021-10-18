Deals
I-65 detour begins Tuesday morning

(WAVE 3 News)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 1:30 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Alabama Department of Transportation is advising drivers in Madison County that a large portion of I-65 will be detoured starting Tuesday morning.

The section of the intestate that is being worked on is the southbound lanes of I-65 from Athens to I-565. Roadwork will go from Tuesday until Thursday from 8:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m.

Traffic will be rerouted to the off-ramp and across Huntsville Brownsferry Road to the on-ramp back to I-65 southbound.

ALDOT says to expect delays and plan accordingly. State troopers will assist with traffic control.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

