I-65 detour begins Tuesday morning

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Alabama Department of Transportation is advising drivers in Madison County that a large portion of I-65 will be detoured starting Tuesday morning.

The section of the intestate that is being worked on is the southbound lanes of I-65 from Athens to I-565. Roadwork will go from Tuesday until Thursday from 8:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m.

Traffic will be rerouted to the off-ramp and across Huntsville Brownsferry Road to the on-ramp back to I-65 southbound.

ALDOT says to expect delays and plan accordingly. State troopers will assist with traffic control.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.