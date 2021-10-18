Deals
Huntsville Animal Services Halloween adoption event

By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 9:31 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Huntsville Animal Services is hosting a Halloween pet adoption event called the “Find your BOO” campaign.

The event showcases animals that are classified as “hard cases”, meaning they are older, came from an abusive household or have been at the shelter too long.

Four dogs are featured this week and are looking for a forever home for someone who cab provide a safe, healthy home.

Paco

Paco is up for adoption at Huntsville Animal Services.
Paco is up for adoption at Huntsville Animal Services.(HAS)

Paco is a playful 50-pound male bully-type breed that would love to be your heated blanket as the weather begins to cool.

He does best in a home without other animals. He’s very smart and learns quickly once you know how to communicate with him. He is also house-trained and crate-trained.

Reno

Reno is up for adoption at Huntsville Animal Services.
Reno is up for adoption at Huntsville Animal Services.(HAS)

Reno is a medium-sized male shepherd-hound mix. He is a happy, friendly and loving dog with a great personality. Reno loves to play with other dogs and is great with everyone.

Isabel

Isabel is up for adoption at Huntsville Animal Services.
Isabel is up for adoption at Huntsville Animal Services.(HAS)

Isabel is a 7-year-old, 60-pound female bully-type breed that just wants to sit and relax with you. She can be playful and loves playing fetch.

She is great with other dogs and has great manners meeting others while on leash.

Isabel is looking for a home where she can be everybody’s lapdog and can receive some TLC to look her best.

Casey

Casey is up for adoption at Huntsville Animal Services.
Casey is up for adoption at Huntsville Animal Services.(HAS)

Casey is a female who is patient, gentle and very laidback. She loves affection and will lean into you if you stop petting on her.

Being 7 or 8 years old, her puppy energy is behind her and she walks well on a leash.

