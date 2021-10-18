Deals
Group: $260,000 given for victims of Alabama plant shooting

(Source: WAFF)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 11:50 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
ALBERTVILLE, Ala. (AP) - Donors have given more than $260,000 to help victims of a mass shooting at an Alabama fire extinguisher plant earlier this year. A nonprofit group is making plans to distribute the money.

A public meeting is scheduled for Tuesday in Albertville. That’s the city where two people were killed and two others were injured in June at shooting at a Mueller Co. plant.

The Virginia-based National Compassion Fund says 10 people have agreed to serve on a committee that will set policies for distributing the money.

