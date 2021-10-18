Deals
Gov. Ivey speaks at Toyota Motor Manufacturing

By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 9:33 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Governor Kay Ivey will be speaking at the Toyota Motor Manufacturing plant Monday morning in Huntsville.

Gov. Ivey will participate in an announcement at the plant. The speech will begin at 9:50 a.m. The Alabama Department of Commerce Secretary Greg Canfield, Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle and Toyota Motor Manufacturing Alabama President Jason Puckett will join the governor at the event.

WAFF 48 News will be live with the speech live when it begins. You can also watch it on 48′s official Facebook page.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

