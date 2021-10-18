Funeral service announced for longtime Huntsville City Councilman Dr. Richard Showers

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A Huntsville icon will be put to rest this week. The funeral for Dr. Richard Showers, who was the first African American to occupy a seat on the Huntsville city council since Reconstruction, will be held on Oct. 21.

The funeral service will be on October 21 beginning at 11 a.m. at Union Chapel Missionary Baptist Church in Huntsville. Public viewing will be on Oct. 20 from 11 a.m. until 7 p.m. Interment will be Friday, Oct. 22 at New Mount Marriah Baptist Church Cemetery in Lillian. Click here for more information on his funeral arrangements.

Dr. Showers passed away at 2:30 a.m. on Saturday morning at Huntsville Hospital.

His life’s primary work was serving his community through both his high school teaching career and his leadership as a councilman for 28 years.

Showers was first elected in 1988 and served up until 2016.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.