Employee dies after industrial incident

By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 2:25 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
SCOTTSBORO, Ala. (WAFF) - The Scottsboro Police Department has confirmed that an employee has died in an industrial incident.

The police say that on Thursday, October 14, police responded to a call at Scottsboro Aluminum at about 3:50 p.m. When officers arrived on the scene, they found that an employee had died.

Officers don’t believe there was any criminal activity involved in the incident. The identity of the victim has not been released as of yet.

WAFF 48 News has reached out to the operations manager at the plant but he was not able to respond.

We have also reached out to OSHA and have not heard back.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

