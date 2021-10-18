Deals
Cool 40s overnight with sun, 70s Tuesday and Wednesday

First Alert Forecast
By Brad Travis
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 3:33 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Skies remain clear overnight with calm conditions favoring patchy fog development for Tuesday morning, low temperatures will be chilly again in the low to middle 40s.

Tuesday and Wednesday will be very similar October days with seasonably warm high temps in the middle 70s with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. A weak cold front will again sweep through on Thursday bringing scattered chances for rain showers and thunderstorms throughout the day. No stronger storms are anticipated at this time and rainfall amounts up to 1/4 inch.

Another dome of high pressure will build in behind the front on Friday bringing in more sunshine and slightly cooler temperatures in the upper 60s. Next weekend looks beautiful at the moment with plenty of sunshine and high temperatures in the low to middle 70s.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

