Chilly start today with 40s to start, but sunshine expected much of the week

Chilly start across North Alabama
Chilly start across North Alabama(WAFF 48)
By Brandon Spinner
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 2:53 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Happy Monday! Grab a jacket or a sweatshirt, it is chilly this morning!

Temperatures this morning have dropped into the low 40s for much of the Valley with a few spots into the upper 30s! This is the coolest air many of us have seen since mid-April! Light wind has led to a few areas of fog, but fog is not widespread. The rest of the day today will bring us some sunshine and slightly warmer temperatures, but all in all we will stay cooler than normal. Highs today will stay into the low to mid 70s! Wind today should remain light from the east around 2 to 5 mph.

As we move through the middle of the week we will warm slightly, with temperatures into the mid to upper 70s by Wednesday. Humidity will start to climb with some south winds and that will allow for a chance at storms to develop by Thursday. Thursday looks wet and breezy with scattered afternoon storms. From there we will see some cooler air into Friday with rain wrapping up in time for the weekend. Temperatures should remain near normal over the weekend with north winds dropping humidity for Saturday and Sunday.

Meteorologist Brandon Spinner

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Sunday Morning Forecast