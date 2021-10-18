HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Officials say Arab City Park was vandalized sometime over the weekend.

According to Arab City Park Director Eric Haynes, the park was vandalized between Saturday evening and Sunday morning. WAFF 48 is told a report has been filed with the Arab Police Department.

Pictures show a red liquid splattered on toilets and dispensers throughout the bathroom.

Arab City Park vandalized (Arab City Park Director)

There are no further details at this time, stick with 48 News for updates on this story.

