Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Liz Hurley Ribbon Run
Lunch Box Giveaway
Veterans Day Parade
Advertisement

Arab City Park vandalized

Arab City Park vandalized
Arab City Park vandalized(Arab City Park Director)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 6:18 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Officials say Arab City Park was vandalized sometime over the weekend.

According to Arab City Park Director Eric Haynes, the park was vandalized between Saturday evening and Sunday morning. WAFF 48 is told a report has been filed with the Arab Police Department.

Pictures show a red liquid splattered on toilets and dispensers throughout the bathroom.

Arab City Park vandalized
Arab City Park vandalized(Arab City Park Director)

There are no further details at this time, stick with 48 News for updates on this story.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Betty Lou Lynn stands beside a statue of Andy Griffith and Opie. (Photo source: Gerry Broome /...
Betty Lynn, best known for her role in “The Andy Griffith Show”, dead at 95
Multiple people shot at an Alabama high school football game
Woman killed in crash Sunday morning
A church in Somerville was vandalized according to the Morgan County Sheriff's Office.
Sheriff’s office identifies suspects in church vandalism incident
Seven injured in multi-car wreck

Latest News

13-year-old Kei’lan Allen shot and killed in Tuscaloosa.
UPDATE: 3 arrested following deadly shooting of 13-year-old boy in Tuscaloosa
Terry Loudermilk.
Man arrested on theft, drug charges in Marshall County
Lauderdale County deputies conducting animal cruelty investigation
Animal cruelty investigation underway in Lauderdale County
WAFF 48 Weather Forecasts at 4 p.m.
Cool 40s overnight with sun, 70s Tuesday and Wednesday