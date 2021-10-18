Deals
Alabama set to carry out first execution of 2021

Willie B. Smith, convicted for a 1991 murder in Jefferson County, is set to be executed in February.(Source: Alabama Department of Correction)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 11:15 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WAFF) - The Alabama Department of Corrections is set to execute its first prisoner of 2021 this week.

ADOC said Willie B. Smith III is set to be executed on Thursday, October 21, at 6:00 p.m. The execution could be delayed or the state could grant a stay of execution.

Smith was sentenced to death for the 1991 kidnapping and murder of 22-year-old Sharma Ruth Johnson in Birmingham.

Prosecutors said Smith abducted Johnson at gunpoint from an ATM, stole $80 from her and shot her in a cemetery.

State lawyers say Smith is allowed to have his personal minister present at the execution.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

