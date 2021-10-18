Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Liz Hurley Ribbon Run
Lunch Box Giveaway
Veterans Day Parade
Advertisement

Alabama seeks to purge racist sections of constitution

(Source: WTVM)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 10:47 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - Alabama lawmakers are moving forward on a proposal to strip racist language from the state’s constitution. The constitution was written in 1901 to entrench white supremacy and still has language allowing segregated schools and poll taxes.

The Committee on the Recompilation of the Constitution on Wednesday decided to move forward on recommendations to strip those provisions as well as language that allowed a brutal convict lease system.

The panel is expected to take a final vote in the coming weeks, putting the proposal before lawmakers in early 2022. If approved, it would go before state voters in November 2022.

Most Read

Betty Lou Lynn stands beside a statue of Andy Griffith and Opie. (Photo source: Gerry Broome /...
Betty Lynn, best known for her role in “The Andy Griffith Show”, dead at 95
Multiple people shot at an Alabama high school football game
Woman killed in crash Sunday morning
A church in Somerville was vandalized according to the Morgan County Sheriff's Office.
Sheriff’s office identifies suspects in church vandalism incident
Seven injured in multi-car wreck

Latest News

Group: $260,000 given for victims of Alabama plant shooting
Willie B. Smith, convicted for a 1991 murder in Jefferson County, is set to be executed in...
Alabama set to carry out first execution of 2021
Right to Left: Logan Spell and Brian Buchanan
Saturday’s chaotic Tennessee-Ole Miss game prompts arrests
FILE - In this July 29, 2020 file photo, Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey speaks during a news conference...
Gov. Ivey helps unveil new Toyota motor