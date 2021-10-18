Deals
48 Blitz: Week 9 schedule and Pick 'Em

48 Blitz - Schedule and Pick 'em
48 Blitz - Schedule and Pick 'em(WAFF)
By Georgia Chambers
Published: Oct. 17, 2021 at 11:00 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Two weeks of high school football are left in the regular season, and Week 9 marks the last week of region opponents. It’s crunch time - post-season hopes are on the line.

[CLICK OR TAP HERE FOR THE WEEK 9 SCHEDULE]

Two weeks of competition remaining means there are two weeks left to beat out the 48 Blitz team in the Pick ‘Em games. Fans are behind Sports Director Carl Prather, so it’s crunch time for fans too. Make sure your vote counts in the poll below. Fan pick winners will be announced Thursday on the 48 Blitz High School Football Preview Show.

