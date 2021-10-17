Woman killed in crash Sunday morning

SNEAD, Ala. (WAFF) - A woman was killed after a single-vehicle wreck Sunday morning, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

The crash happened at 6:00 a.m. October 17. It occurred on County Road 26 in Blount County just five miles south of Snead.

Angela C. Byrd, 34, was fatally injured when the car she was driving left the roadway and struck an embankment. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

ALEA is continuing to investigate the crash.

