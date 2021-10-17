Deals
Sunday Morning Forecast

By Abigail Degler
Published: Oct. 17, 2021 at 7:33 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Sunday is looking fantastic, but a little cool to start off. Temperatures across the Valley are settled into the 40s with not much for a warmup in store.

Highs will reach back into the 60s for your day ahead under sunny blue skies. A light breeze from the north will continue throughout the day, but not be as significant or strong as Saturday.

We will see a gradual warmup headed into next week with skies staying dry. The next 10 days looks fantastic with a few rain chances moving in late next week.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

