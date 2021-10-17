Sunday Morning Forecast

Sunday is looking fantastic, but a little cool to start off. Temperatures across the Valley are settled into the 40s with not much for a warmup in store.

Highs will reach back into the 60s for your day ahead under sunny blue skies. A light breeze from the north will continue throughout the day, but not be as significant or strong as Saturday.

We will see a gradual warmup headed into next week with skies staying dry. The next 10 days looks fantastic with a few rain chances moving in late next week.

