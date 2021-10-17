REPORT: LSU, Orgeron reach ‘separation agreement’ but Coach O expected to finish season

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The tenure for LSU head football coach Ed Orgeron is coming to an end in Baton Rouge but he is expected to finish the season, according to Ross Dellenger with Sports Illustrated.

Dellenger reported via Twitter on Sunday, Oct. 17, that the university and the coach “have reached a separation agreement.”

Orgeron is 49-17 at #LSU but is 9-8 since the championship. However, this goes beyond on-field results.



A strained relationship between coach & administration - rooted in team management & public/private behavior - has warped into an untenable situation, distrust & outbursts. — Ross Dellenger (@RossDellenger) October 17, 2021

LSU head coach Ed Orgeron (Josh Auzenne | WAFB)

Coach Orgeron has struggled the past two seasons since winning a National Championship in 2019 after having arguably one of the best college football seasons of all time. Coach O had a Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback and a team that won numerous awards, breaking several records along the way.

LSU head coach Ed Orgeron hoists the College Football Playoff National Championship Trophy after his Tigers defeated Clemson, 42-25, on Jan. 13, 2020. (Josh Auzenne/WAFB-TV (custom credit) | WAFB)

Since winning the National Championship in 2019, Coach O’s record is 9-8. Overall, he has a record of 49-17, including going 15-0 in ‘19. Outside of the 2019 season, Coach O has a 35-17 overall record and a 30-14 record in SEC play.

Coach O has been at the helm for the Tigers since 2016 when he took over as the interim head coach in place of former Tiger head coach Les Miles.

