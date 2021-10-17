Remembering Dr. Richard Showers

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - “The legacy he will leave is putting his community first,” said community member Angela Swain.

A pioneer and pillar in his community.

“I think that he will leave a legacy of love and sharing and being compassionate and trying to keep people on the right road. He helped people who needed help,” said former NAACP President, Alice Sams.

That’s what Dr. Richard Showers Sr. will be known for by so many people.

Showers died Saturday morning in Huntsville Hospital.

Sams worked with Dr. Showers for a number of years.

“He was a very compassionate person. He fought for what he believed in and most of the time it was what we needed,” said Sams.

He was The first African American to sit on the council since Reconstruction.

A voice for the North Huntsville community for 28 years serving as the District One councilmen.

Leaving an unforgettable mark on community members lives, including many tangible things like the recreation center that’s named after him that provides many different resources for district one.

“The educational pathways he paved for us. A lot of the community events that he held, even as he is raising funds for underprivileged children. He cared about everyone in this community and worked very hard in this district to serve,” said Swain.

Also a life member in his fraternity, Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, Inc., he continued to mentor young men beyond his councilmen title.

“I think everybody knows about councilmen Showers but in terms of fraternity, he was the epitome of what a fraternity brother should be. Always there for guidance and direction. Not only was he a leader in the Huntsville community but he was also a leader in the chapter,” said local Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, Inc. president, Foster Gaddis. “If new members came in and they wanted to know what was the standard that we were looking for new members coming in, we would always point to brother Showers.”

We’re still waiting to hear of the final arrangements for his funeral.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.