One woman dead after motorcycle crash

(KWCH)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Oct. 17, 2021 at 10:10 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
COLLINSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency says one woman was killed after a motorcycle crash on Saturday.

According to troopers, 54-year-old Teresa Nichols of Harrisburg, Illinois, was killed after a motorcycle she was a passenger on left the roadway and overturned. ALEA says the crash happened at 10:45 a.m. Saturday, October 16th. The driver of the bike, 57-year-old Richard Cole, was also injured and transported to a local hospital.

The crash happened on I-59 near mile marker 201, only four miles south of Collinsville.

ALEA continues to investigate the incident.

60 Second Forecast with Abigail
Chilly Sunday morning; sunny skies and warmer temps by the afternoon
Florence city leaders met with state lobbyist
