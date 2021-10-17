One woman dead after motorcycle crash

COLLINSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency says one woman was killed after a motorcycle crash on Saturday.

According to troopers, 54-year-old Teresa Nichols of Harrisburg, Illinois, was killed after a motorcycle she was a passenger on left the roadway and overturned. ALEA says the crash happened at 10:45 a.m. Saturday, October 16th. The driver of the bike, 57-year-old Richard Cole, was also injured and transported to a local hospital.

The crash happened on I-59 near mile marker 201, only four miles south of Collinsville.

ALEA continues to investigate the incident.

