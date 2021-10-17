Nice stretch of 70s and sunshine to start the week

What a fantastic afternoon it was across the Tennessee Valley! Skies remain clear overnight and that will allow temps yet again to fall into the upper 30s to low 40s for Monday morning.

High pressure stays in control of the weather for the early part of the week with plenty of sunshine and temps in the low to middle 70s each afternoon through Wednesday.

A weak cold front will again sweep through on Thursday bringing scattered chances for rain showers and thunderstorms throughout the day. Another dome of high pressure will build in behind the front on Friday bringing in more sunshine and slightly cooler temperatures for next weekend.

