Nice stretch of 70s and sunshine to start the week

First Alert Forecast
WAFF 10 Day Forecast
By Eric Burke
Published: Oct. 17, 2021 at 3:17 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
What a fantastic afternoon it was across the Tennessee Valley!  Skies remain clear overnight and that will allow temps yet again to fall into the upper 30s to low 40s for Monday morning.  

High pressure stays in control of the weather for the early part of the week with plenty of sunshine and temps in the low to middle 70s each afternoon through Wednesday. 

A weak cold front will again sweep through on Thursday bringing scattered chances for rain showers and thunderstorms throughout the day.  Another dome of high pressure will build in behind the front on Friday bringing in more sunshine and slightly cooler temperatures for next weekend.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

