Muscle Shoals votes to split city clerk’s position

(WAFF)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Oct. 17, 2021 at 1:24 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
MUSCLE SHOALS, Ala. (WAFF) - City council members voted four to one on Thursday to split the duties of the city clerk and create a new treasurer or chief financial officer position, according to our news partners at the Times Daily.

City Clerk and Treasurer Ricky Williams said the growth of the city and additional city employees has created more work for his office.

With the city’s financial reporting increasing, Williams says there needs to be someone who can concentrate on just the city’s finances.

“I really feel like we’re at that point in time,” he told the Times Daily.

Williams said the city is looking at a $26 million fiscal budget for 2022 and the financial side of his job will require much more attention in the future.

If you would like to read more about this story, you can visit our news partner’s website here.

