Morgan County church vandalized, damaged

A church in Somerville was vandalized according to the Morgan County Sheriff's Office.
A church in Somerville was vandalized according to the Morgan County Sheriff's Office.(MCSO)
By Devin Pavlou
Published: Oct. 17, 2021 at 12:14 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
SOMERVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office says that a church in Somerville was vandalized sometime last week.

On Saturday, deputies and investigators were called to St. John’s Missionary Baptist Church in Somerville. Deputies say that at some point in the prior week, the church was vandalized. The damage could cost several thousand dollars, according to deputies.

[Church Vandalised] On Saturday, October 16, 2021, Deputies and Investigators responded to a call at St John's...

Posted by Morgan County Sheriff's Office on Sunday, October 17, 2021

MCSO is asking the community for help in finding who did this. If you have any information about this, you are asked to share a tip through the link here.

