Morgan County church vandalized, damaged

SOMERVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office says that a church in Somerville was vandalized sometime last week.

On Saturday, deputies and investigators were called to St. John’s Missionary Baptist Church in Somerville. Deputies say that at some point in the prior week, the church was vandalized. The damage could cost several thousand dollars, according to deputies.

MCSO is asking the community for help in finding who did this. If you have any information about this, you are asked to share a tip through the link here.

