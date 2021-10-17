Florence city leaders met with state lobbyist

FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - The city of Florence meets once a year with their lobbyist Phillip Bryan to discuss what legislation is happening in the State Capitol.

“They keep us educated on what’s good or on any other bill that might affect us advantageously,” said city council president, Dick Jordan.

In the meeting Bryan, the mayor, and the city council discussed redistricting and mainly federal disbursements like the America Rescue Plan dollars.

“How can we leverage this and say we need to get a little more in our area?”

Noted in the meeting is that there is disparity in how the money was given way

For example, the city of Gadsen has the population of almost 34 thousand people and received $24 million in American rescue plan dollars while the city of Florence less than half at $8 million with a population of a little more than 40 thousand people.

They want this list to be more equitable so the city can get more funding and continue to make improvements in Florence.

In order to do this The city has to have a prioritized capitol list to have to their lobbyist Phillip Bryan in the next month.

“There may be opportunities to highlight projects that y’all may prioritize that we can then pitch to the delegation,” said Bryan.

This means the most important capitol projects that’ll benefit the people.

