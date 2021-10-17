COVID cases drop to singles digits in some Shoals hospitals

SHEFFIELD, Ala. (WAFF) - COVID-19 cases in the Shoals continue to fall as some hospital officials are seeing numbers in the single digits, according to our news partners at the Times Daily.

Helen Keller Hospital President Kyle Buchanan said there were just five COVID-positive patients on Friday and none of them were on a ventilator.

“It’s the best position we’ve been in since early summer,” he told the Times Daily. “We’re really hoping that the numbers stay down. It’s a good sign for the community, and it’s much better for our health care providers.”

The communities of Colbert and Franklin counties are also seeing numbers fall. Health officials there say they have seen new COVID cases drop to less than 100 in the past seven-day period.

North Alabama Medical Center CEO Russell Pigg said there were 20 people hospitalized with the virus on Friday but he said they are still seeing decreased COVID in the community.

Pigg said his hospital continues to give several monoclonal antibody treatments as well as COVID-19 booster shots.

