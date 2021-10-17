Chilly Sunday morning; sunny skies and warmer temps by the afternoon

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Good Morning, Tennessee Valley! It’s going to be a beautiful Sunday, though a little cooler than normal to start off.

Temperatures across the Valley are settled into the 40s this morning. Highs will reach back into the 60s under sunny blue skies by the afternoon. A light breeze from the north will continue throughout the day, but will not be as significant or strong as Saturday.

We will see a gradual warmup heading into the week with skies staying dry. The next 10 days looks fantastic with a few rain chances moving in late next week.

