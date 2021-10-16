Deals
‘When it’s a kid it takes it to another level’: 13-year-old boy shot and killed in Tuscaloosa

By WBRC Staff
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 9:04 PM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Tuscaloosa Police Chief Brent Blankley confirmed a 13-year-old boy was shot in the head and killed Friday night.

It happened before 7:00 p.m. in Washington Square on the city’s west side.

An emotional Blankley called the murder senseless saying, “We see it all the time where adults are shot and it’s terrible, but when it’s a kid it takes it to another level.”

No one is in custody as of right now.

Blankley said he and officers won’t leave the area until there is someone in custody. He said they will do all they can to make the arrests.

