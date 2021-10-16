Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Liz Hurley Ribbon Run
Lunch Box Giveaway
Veterans Day Parade
Advertisement

‘Slow Down Tennessee’ initiative increases enforcement on the roadway

‘Slow Down Tennessee’ initiative increases enforcement on the roadway
‘Slow Down Tennessee’ initiative increases enforcement on the roadway(Source: WMC)
By Olivia Gunn
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 10:55 PM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Law enforcement agencies across the Volunteer State are echoing the same message, which is ‘slow down Tennessee.’

This includes the Memphis Police Department and Shelby County Sheriff’s Office.

They are working with Tennessee Highway Patrol to limit the number of traffic fatalities in the state.

Through the end of the month, agencies will have increased enforcement on the road as well as extra opportunities for Tennesseans to receive safe driving resources.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol notes that traffic fatalities have seen an increase from just last year. Officials want to remind all Tennesseans that any loss is one too many.

“In Shelby County, the number is 201 fatalities on the roadways in Shelby County, which is up 11 from last year,” said Sgt. Chris Richardson, Tennessee Highway Patrol public information officer. “And people think maybe 11 is not that many, but you got to think that’s not only 11 people. Think of how many people that affects. That’s 11 families,11 sets of friends.”

You are able to participate by driving safely and spreading awareness on social media using the hashtags #SlowDownTN and #SlowDownMemphis.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Christina Nance
Woman went inside unlocked Huntsville Police van, got trapped and died
Woman mauled by Pitbulls
Lawrence County woman hospitalized after brutal Pit bull attack
Large cart captured on video in the Cross Creek Community in Madison.
Resident responds to huge cat captured on video in Madison
Tiffany Ingram, left, and her mother, Ava Carver stand in front of the house in the Hunters...
Family’s house sold for $236 after housing lot mix-up
Kayla Leigh Ergle
Russellville Police searching for missing woman

Latest News

Multiple people shot at an Alabama high school football game
Decatur Police conducting shooting investigation
Councilman Richard Showers
Long time Huntsville city councilman passes away
State Senator Arthur Orr speaks out on vaccine mandates.
State senator speaks out against vaccine mandates
Crisp Fall morning in the Valley; temps starting off in upper 50s
Crisp Fall morning in the Valley; temps starting off in upper 50s