Saturday Morning Forecast

Rain is finally coming to an end, and we will see a gradual clearing throughout the next several hours. Temperatures in the upper 50s to start off. A nice cool start.

Sunshine and the 60s for the first your Saturday but expect it to be breezy throughout the day.

A wonderful fall-like weekend is here with Sunday looking much of the same.

Cool stretch continues into next week with highs slowly recovering to the 70s.

