Multiple people shot at an Alabama high school football game

MOBILE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Mobile Police Department says that multiple people were shot during a high school football game on Friday night. This is according to local NBC station WPMI.

Officers say that at 9:56 p.m. Friday night, a shooting occurred at Ladd-Peebles Stadium during a football game between rivals Williamson and Vigor high schools.

The field has cleared shots fired in the stands at the Vigor vs Williamson game. pic.twitter.com/7TqsNjOk6P — Jeff Martin - Catapult (@Jeff_XOS) October 16, 2021

When officers arrived on the scene, they found that multiple people had been shot and that one was in critical condition. NBC News says that two of the victims were juveniles.

Police believe several people may be involved but no arrests have been made. Between five to seven shots are believed to have been fired.

“I’m disturbed by it,” Prine told NBC News. “This is a place where family comes, children come after being in school all week.”

