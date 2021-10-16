Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Liz Hurley Ribbon Run
Lunch Box Giveaway
Veterans Day Parade
Advertisement

Long time Huntsville city councilman passes away

Councilman Richard Showers
Councilman Richard Showers
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Oct. 16, 2021 at 10:20 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Dr. Richard Showers Sr., who was the first African American to occupy a seat on the Huntsville city council since Reconstruction, has passed away.

Dr. Showers passed away at 2:30 a.m. on Saturday morning at Huntsville Hospital.

His life’s primary work was serving his community through both his high school teaching career and his leadership as a councilman for 28 years.

Showers was first elected in 1988 and served up until 2016.

Huntsville City Mayor Tommy Battle released a statement on Showers’ death.

“Dr. Richard Showers, Sr., a former City Council member and educator at Huntsville City Schools, had an incredible impact on our City,” he said. “As a representative of District 1, Dr. Showers was a tireless community champion who continuously went above and beyond for his district since first being elected to the Council in 1988. His passion for serving others, diversifying Huntsville and improving quality of life for all citizens will not be forgotten. Our deepest condolences go to Dr. Showers’ family and all those he touched throughout his remarkable life. We will never forget his contributions to making Huntsville the best it can be.”

Funeral arrangements will be released by Nelms Memorial Funeral Home and The Valley Weekly

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Christina Nance
Woman went inside unlocked Huntsville Police van, got trapped and died
Large cart captured on video in the Cross Creek Community in Madison.
Resident responds to huge cat captured on video in Madison
Tiffany Ingram, left, and her mother, Ava Carver stand in front of the house in the Hunters...
Family’s house sold for $236 after housing lot mix-up
Christina Nance
HPD releases surveillance video of woman entering police van prior to death
Kayla Leigh Ergle
Russellville Police searching for missing woman

Latest News

Decatur Police conducting shooting investigation
The police and the family of a woman who was found dead in a police van are speaking out after...
Police, family speak on the events leading up to Christina Nance's death
The video of Christina Nance getting into a police van before her death was released to the...
Video of Christina Nance released to public
Crisp Fall morning in the Valley; temps starting off in upper 50s
Crisp Fall morning in the Valley; temps starting off in upper 50s