Long time Huntsville city councilman passes away

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Dr. Richard Showers Sr., who was the first African American to occupy a seat on the Huntsville city council since Reconstruction, has passed away.

Dr. Showers passed away at 2:30 a.m. on Saturday morning at Huntsville Hospital.

His life’s primary work was serving his community through both his high school teaching career and his leadership as a councilman for 28 years.

Showers was first elected in 1988 and served up until 2016.

Huntsville City Mayor Tommy Battle released a statement on Showers’ death.

“Dr. Richard Showers, Sr., a former City Council member and educator at Huntsville City Schools, had an incredible impact on our City,” he said. “As a representative of District 1, Dr. Showers was a tireless community champion who continuously went above and beyond for his district since first being elected to the Council in 1988. His passion for serving others, diversifying Huntsville and improving quality of life for all citizens will not be forgotten. Our deepest condolences go to Dr. Showers’ family and all those he touched throughout his remarkable life. We will never forget his contributions to making Huntsville the best it can be.”

Funeral arrangements will be released by Nelms Memorial Funeral Home and The Valley Weekly

