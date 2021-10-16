Lawrence County woman hospitalized after brutal Pit bull attack

LAWRENCE CO., Ala. (WAFF) - On Oct. 4, 36-year-old Pattie Jo Green’s life was changed unexpectedly while taking a walk on County Rd. 324. While walking, one Pit bull started to approach her and began cornering her near a ditch.

“As soon as I hit the ground, that’s when the other ones came after me and they were all on me. I fought for like six minutes and then I just realized I was still in the ditch and I needed to be up in the road just in case someone came by that they could see me,” said Green.

Green says a lady found her in the road and began honking her horn to get the pit bulls away. Green underwent a five-hour surgery, two blood transfusions, and has 91 puncture wounds. She has another surgery set for Saturday.

“I remember everything like, I could feel their breath like when they would grab my throat. I would take my hand or my fingernail trying to get them off of me, but they just kept on. I really did not think I was going to make it,” said Green.

On top of her physical injuries, Green is absolutely traumatized.

“I still have nightmares. I see these dogs like coming after me. I mean it could have been somebody’s kid,” said Green.

The Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office is investigating this. They say three dogs have been euthanized, but Green says five dogs were attacking her. The Sheriff’s Office says there may have been additional dogs and an investigator is following up on this.

“I really wish there was a leash law. I love dogs but I would not want this on anybody,” said Green.

Green does not have health insurance, and there is a GoFundMe organized to help with her medical expenses.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.