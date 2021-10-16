Deals
Huntsville Police Department honors fallen officers

By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 7:47 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Huntsville Police and community leaders gathered on Friday, Oct. 15 to honor fallen Huntsville police officers.

Mayor Tommy Battle joined Chief Mark McMurray to remember the 12 officers killed in the line of duty dating back to 1883. The memorial service was held at the Fallen Officers Memorial on Wheeler Avenue.

14 years ago, Officer Eric Freeman was shot and killed by a drunk driver who had just been involved in a crash on Bailey Cove Road.

His wife, Leslie, says it’s very important to her and her family to be part of this annual memorial service.

”These memorials are vitally important to the family. It’s not just for hey let’s just all gather up. It’s kind of a reach out to us... embrace us and say you’re not alone,” said Leslie Freeman

The fallen officers’ memorial on Wheeler Avenue includes the names of the officers; including the most recent fallen officer, Officer Billy Clardy III, who was killed in December of 2019.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

