Get ready for a chilly Sunday morning

By Eric Burke
Published: Oct. 16, 2021 at 4:15 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
What a refreshing change of pace behind yesterday’s cold front with sunshine and Fall-like temperatures in the 60s this afternoon. 

Breezy northwest winds will diminish after sunset tonight with clear skies allowing temps to fall into the upper 30s to lower 40s for Sunday morning!  Despite the somewhat chilly start, Sunday will be another fantastic day with temps in the middle to upper 60s.  Monday morning temps will be chilly again in the low 40s to start the work and school week. 

High pressure stays in control of the weather for the early part of the week with plenty of sunshine and temps in the low 70s.  A weak front will again sweep through on Thursday bringing scattered chances for rain showers and thunderstorms.  Cooler temps will follow for next weekend.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

