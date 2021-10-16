Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Liz Hurley Ribbon Run
Lunch Box Giveaway
Veterans Day Parade
Advertisement

Decatur Police conducting shooting investigation

By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Oct. 16, 2021 at 10:42 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - The Decatur Police Department says it is investigating a shooting that occurred in Decatur Friday night.

According to officers, the department responded to Memorial Dr. NW in Decatur after reports of a shooting. After they arrived, officers found a male victim injured by a single gunshot wound. The victim was transported to Huntsville Hospital where he is in stable condition.

The identity of the victim has not been released at this time.

Police believe this is an isolated incident. The investigation is ongoing at this time.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Christina Nance
Woman went inside unlocked Huntsville Police van, got trapped and died
Large cart captured on video in the Cross Creek Community in Madison.
Resident responds to huge cat captured on video in Madison
Tiffany Ingram, left, and her mother, Ava Carver stand in front of the house in the Hunters...
Family’s house sold for $236 after housing lot mix-up
Christina Nance
HPD releases surveillance video of woman entering police van prior to death
Kayla Leigh Ergle
Russellville Police searching for missing woman

Latest News

Councilman Richard Showers
Long time Huntsville city councilman passes away
A man has been arrested after police say he assaulted a man so bad that the man is in a coma.
Man left in coma after assault
Crisp Fall morning in the Valley; temps starting off in upper 50s
Crisp Fall morning in the Valley; temps starting off in upper 50s
Crisp Fall morning in the Valley; temps starting off in upper 50s
Crisp Fall morning in the Valley; temps starting off in upper 50s