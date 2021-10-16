Decatur Police conducting shooting investigation

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - The Decatur Police Department says it is investigating a shooting that occurred in Decatur Friday night.

According to officers, the department responded to Memorial Dr. NW in Decatur after reports of a shooting. After they arrived, officers found a male victim injured by a single gunshot wound. The victim was transported to Huntsville Hospital where he is in stable condition.

The identity of the victim has not been released at this time.

Police believe this is an isolated incident. The investigation is ongoing at this time.

