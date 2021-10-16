Crisp Fall morning in the Valley; temps starting off in upper 50s

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Good Morning, Tennessee Valley! The rain is finally coming to an end, and we will see a gradual clearing throughout the next several hours.

Temperatures are in the upper 50s to start off. We’ll see sunshine and a light breeze throughout the day.

A wonderful fall-like weekend is here with Sunday looking calm and clear as well.

The cool stretch continues into next week with highs slowly recovering to the 70s.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.