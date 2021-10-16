Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Liz Hurley Ribbon Run
Lunch Box Giveaway
Veterans Day Parade
Advertisement

Crisp Fall morning in the Valley; temps starting off in upper 50s

By Abigail Degler
Published: Oct. 16, 2021 at 8:08 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Good Morning, Tennessee Valley! The rain is finally coming to an end, and we will see a gradual clearing throughout the next several hours.

Temperatures are in the upper 50s to start off.  We’ll see sunshine and a light breeze throughout the day.

A wonderful fall-like weekend is here with Sunday looking calm and clear as well.

The cool stretch continues into next week with highs slowly recovering to the 70s.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Christina Nance
Woman went inside unlocked Huntsville Police van, got trapped and died
Large cart captured on video in the Cross Creek Community in Madison.
Resident responds to huge cat captured on video in Madison
Tiffany Ingram, left, and her mother, Ava Carver stand in front of the house in the Hunters...
Family’s house sold for $236 after housing lot mix-up
Christina Nance
HPD releases surveillance video of woman entering police van prior to death
Kayla Leigh Ergle
Russellville Police searching for missing woman

Latest News

Temp Change
Saturday Morning Forecast
60 Second Forecast with Abigail
WAFF 45 Weather Forecast at 6 p.m.
WAFF 45 Weather Forecast at 6 p.m.
WAFF 48 Weather Forecasts at 5 p.m.
Line of storms move across Tennessee Valley Friday night