48 Blitz: Week 8 scores and highlights

48 Blitz - Schedule and Pick 'em(WAFF)
By Georgia Chambers and Kelsey Duncan
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 11:34 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Two weeks of region play under teams’ belts, but another two weeks still remaining. Week 8 of high school football features a handful of great matchups. View scores and highlights from this week’s games here:

[CLICK HERE TO SEE WEEK 8 FINAL SCORES]

48 BLITZ WEEK 4

Friday, October 15

  • Game of the Week: Russellville at East Limestone [LINK]
  • Tharptown at Hatton [LINK]
  • Lexington at Colbert County [LINK]
  • Westminister at Randolph [LINK]
  • Rogers at West Limestone [LINK]
  • Boaz at Guntersville [LINK]
  • James Clemens at Sparkman [LINK]
  • Grissom at Bob Jones [LINK]
  • Florence at Huntsville [LINK]

Week Eight Game of the Week - sponsored by the Spine & Neuro Center

