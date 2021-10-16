48 Blitz: Week 8 scores and highlights
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 11:34 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Two weeks of region play under teams’ belts, but another two weeks still remaining. Week 8 of high school football features a handful of great matchups. View scores and highlights from this week’s games here:
[CLICK HERE TO SEE WEEK 8 FINAL SCORES]
48 BLITZ WEEK 4
VOTE NOW: Florence High School, Guntersville High School and Hatton High School are your Week 8 nominees! Polls open here > > > https://t.co/jTfcmMI7nO pic.twitter.com/YJcwhjCe8O— WAFF 48 (@waff48) October 16, 2021
Friday, October 15
- Game of the Week: Russellville at East Limestone [LINK]
- Tharptown at Hatton [LINK]
- Lexington at Colbert County [LINK]
- Westminister at Randolph [LINK]
- Rogers at West Limestone [LINK]
- Boaz at Guntersville [LINK]
- James Clemens at Sparkman [LINK]
- Grissom at Bob Jones [LINK]
- Florence at Huntsville [LINK]
Week Eight Game of the Week - sponsored by the Spine & Neuro Center
