48 Blitz: Week 8 scores and highlights

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Two weeks of region play under teams’ belts, but another two weeks still remaining. Week 8 of high school football features a handful of great matchups. View scores and highlights from this week’s games here:

[CLICK HERE TO SEE WEEK 8 FINAL SCORES]

VOTE NOW: Florence High School, Guntersville High School and Hatton High School are your Week 8 nominees! Polls open here > > > https://t.co/jTfcmMI7nO pic.twitter.com/YJcwhjCe8O — WAFF 48 (@waff48) October 16, 2021

Friday, October 15

Game of the Week: Russellville at East Limestone [LINK]

Tharptown at Hatton [LINK]

Lexington at Colbert County [LINK]

Westminister at Randolph [LINK]

Rogers at West Limestone [LINK]

Boaz at Guntersville [LINK]

James Clemens at Sparkman [LINK]

Grissom at Bob Jones [LINK]

Florence at Huntsville [LINK]

Week Eight Game of the Week - sponsored by the Spine & Neuro Center

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.