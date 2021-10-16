Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Liz Hurley Ribbon Run
Lunch Box Giveaway
Veterans Day Parade
Advertisement

2 little girls with big hearts raise money for Calera teachers fighting breast cancer

By Brian Pope
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 10:43 PM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CALERA, Ala. (WBRC) - Third grader Maggie Marling and fourth grader Jamison Garzarek hosted a lemonade stand Friday night at the Calera football game in order to raise money for two elementary school teachers who are fighting breast cancer.

Both girls said they just wanted to do whatever they could to help.

“We just wanted to help them out so they could fight cancer and win.”

“I just thought it was amazing to help them out because of what they’re going through.”

The girls also held a lemonade stand in June 2021 after a crash in Greenville that killed ten people, including eight children from the Tallapoosa County girls ranch.

Maggie and Jamison raised $7,000 to send to the ranch.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Christina Nance
Woman went inside unlocked Huntsville Police van, got trapped and died
Woman mauled by Pitbulls
Lawrence County woman hospitalized after brutal Pit bull attack
Large cart captured on video in the Cross Creek Community in Madison.
Resident responds to huge cat captured on video in Madison
Tiffany Ingram, left, and her mother, Ava Carver stand in front of the house in the Hunters...
Family’s house sold for $236 after housing lot mix-up
Kayla Leigh Ergle
Russellville Police searching for missing woman

Latest News

Multiple people shot at an Alabama high school football game
Decatur Police conducting shooting investigation
Councilman Richard Showers
Long time Huntsville city councilman passes away
Crisp Fall morning in the Valley; temps starting off in upper 50s
Crisp Fall morning in the Valley; temps starting off in upper 50s
Crisp Fall morning in the Valley; temps starting off in upper 50s
Crisp Fall morning in the Valley; temps starting off in upper 50s