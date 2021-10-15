Woman went inside unlocked Huntsville Police van, got trapped and died

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - We have new information on the tragic death of a woman whose body was found in a police transport van.

Christina Nance’s body was discovered last week in a parking lot that belongs to the Huntsville Police department.

Investigators just released the surveillance video and they say it’s clear that Nance got into the van without any help.

A camera sitting on top of the safety complex captured it all. On September 25 we can see a woman walk around the police parking lot.

She walks back and forth for a few minutes before going behind a van, unfortunately she does not make it out alive.

Deputy Chief Dewayne McCarver with HPD tells us the van was unlocked, so 29-year old Christina Nance was able to get in, but once she did she couldn’t get out.

That’s because the van was purchased in the 90s as a transport van to take people to jail. It was last used to take old evidence to be destroyed. The van hadn’t been used since March.

As police examined hours of video they said they saw Nance knock a window out three days after she climbed into the van.

They say no one saw or heard Nance in the busy parking for HPD Headquarters.

Nance’s body was discovered on October 7 after an officer noticed shoes outside the van.

“He went over to look and investigate what they saw and found her body in the van. Our polices are such that that should not have happened and now we have to look at that and make sure we have things in place so that does not happen again,” said McCarver.

We also spoke with Nance’s sisters on Friday. They say the video is not clear enough, and still have a lot of questions about how their sister died.

“All we wanted was just facts of exactly how our sister died in the van. And we didn’t get that. We are still unsure of how our sister Christina Nance died in the van. That was not stated. That was not pointed out in the video. All the video showed was Christina entering the van.”

McCarver tells us there are no signs of fowl play or trauma to the body.

He also added officers knew Nance, and their Crisis Intervention team have worked to provide her resources in the past.

