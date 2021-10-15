Stepmother arrested in connection with three-year-old’s death

GADSDEN, Ala. (WBRC) - Police have arrested a woman in connection to the death of her three-year-old stepdaughter.

Police say 30-year-old Haley Metz was arrested on October 15th. Metz was charged with aggravated child abuse.

The child’s father, 23-year-old Nikolas Dimaso, was arrested and charged with capital murder on October 4th.

Police are still investigating this incident.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.