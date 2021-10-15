Russellville Police searching for missing woman

RUSSELLVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Russellville Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a missing woman Friday afternoon.

Russellville Police say 28-year-old Kayla Leigh Ergle was last seen on Oct. 10 in the Phil Campbell area. Ergle is described as a white female and may be living with a condition that may impair her judgement.

If anyone has any information regarding the whereabouts of Kayla Leigh Ergle, please contact the Russellville Police Department at (256) 332-2230 or call 911.

