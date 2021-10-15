Deals
Russellville Police searching for missing woman

Kayla Leigh Ergle
Kayla Leigh Ergle(Russellville Police Department)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 2:30 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
RUSSELLVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Russellville Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a missing woman Friday afternoon.

Russellville Police say 28-year-old Kayla Leigh Ergle was last seen on Oct. 10 in the Phil Campbell area. Ergle is described as a white female and may be living with a condition that may impair her judgement.

If anyone has any information regarding the whereabouts of Kayla Leigh Ergle, please contact the Russellville Police Department at (256) 332-2230 or call 911.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

