Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Liz Hurley Ribbon Run
Lunch Box Giveaway
Veterans Day Parade
Advertisement

New resolution called Project Laser could bring national distributor

By Kailey Schuyler
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 10:52 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A plan called Project Laser is hoping to attract a national distributor to the city of Huntsville.

Who is the national distributor? We don’t know that yet. But, we do know a potential buyer wants to purchase 134 acres north of I-565 and Highway 20 to build a 100 million dollar distribution center.

There is one condition, a road must be built for better access, it will be called Gunters Way.

This could be a future industrial park and an area for direct manufacturing of products.

“Think of this as a new industrial park for the city. The first project was Buffalo Rock. We now have a new buyer that wants to buy 134 acres just north of Buffalo Rock. What they want to build is a $100,000,000 distribution logistics spec type facility that would attract a national tenant,” said Director of Urban and Economic Development, Shane Davis.

Gunter’s Way is currently being designed and will be up for approval at the next city council meeting.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Large cart captured on video in the Cross Creek Community in Madison.
Resident responds to huge cat captured on video in Madison
Morgan County deputies are conducting a manhunt on I-65.
Morgan County Sheriff’s Office conducting manhunt
One person was killed in a wreck on Steger Rd. in Madison County.
Wreck claims the life of one in Madison County
Ja'Maiya Billings, Jamison Wood, Sonya Wood
3 arrested on drug charges in Decatur
Fire at Kohler Co. in Huntsville
Multiple crews respond to fire at Kohler Co. in Huntsville

Latest News

WAFF 48 Weather Forecasts at 6 p.m.
Cold front moving in Friday afternoon
New details in death investigation
New details in death investigation
Mega Distribution Center
Mega Distribution Center
Proposed redistricting population size by district
Proposed redistricting population size by district