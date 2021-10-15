New resolution called Project Laser could bring national distributor

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A plan called Project Laser is hoping to attract a national distributor to the city of Huntsville.

Who is the national distributor? We don’t know that yet. But, we do know a potential buyer wants to purchase 134 acres north of I-565 and Highway 20 to build a 100 million dollar distribution center.

There is one condition, a road must be built for better access, it will be called Gunters Way.

This could be a future industrial park and an area for direct manufacturing of products.

“Think of this as a new industrial park for the city. The first project was Buffalo Rock. We now have a new buyer that wants to buy 134 acres just north of Buffalo Rock. What they want to build is a $100,000,000 distribution logistics spec type facility that would attract a national tenant,” said Director of Urban and Economic Development, Shane Davis.

Gunter’s Way is currently being designed and will be up for approval at the next city council meeting.

