Man dies in Shelby County Jail

COLUMBIANA, Ala. (WBRC) - The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office confirmed a man died in jail early Friday morning.

Deputies said at approximately 3:30 a.m., during a safety and security check by jail deputies, Gavin Edward Breazeale was found in cardiac distress. Shelby County jail deputies and medical staff immediately began providing emergency medical care. Southeast Shelby Rescue responded to assist, but resuscitation efforts were unsuccessful.

Sheriff John Samaniego has requested the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office to conduct an independent investigation into the incident.

Deputies said 37-year-old Breazeale was taken into custody after being sentenced in court on charges of Driving under the Influence and Assault 1st on October 12, 2021.

Sheriff Samaniego said, “We express our sincere condolences to Mr. Breazeale’s family during this difficult time.”

