Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Liz Hurley Ribbon Run
Lunch Box Giveaway
Veterans Day Parade
Advertisement

Man dies in Shelby County Jail

Shelby County Sheriff's Office is hiring
Shelby County Sheriff's Office is hiring
By WBRC Staff
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 2:06 PM CDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIANA, Ala. (WBRC) - The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office confirmed a man died in jail early Friday morning.

Deputies said at approximately 3:30 a.m., during a safety and security check by jail deputies, Gavin Edward Breazeale was found in cardiac distress. Shelby County jail deputies and medical staff immediately began providing emergency medical care. Southeast Shelby Rescue responded to assist, but resuscitation efforts were unsuccessful.

Sheriff John Samaniego has requested the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office to conduct an independent investigation into the incident.

Deputies said 37-year-old Breazeale was taken into custody after being sentenced in court on charges of Driving under the Influence and Assault 1st on October 12, 2021.

Sheriff Samaniego said, “We express our sincere condolences to Mr. Breazeale’s family during this difficult time.”

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Christina Nance
Woman went inside unlocked Huntsville Police van, got trapped and died
Woman mauled by Pitbulls
Lawrence County woman hospitalized after brutal Pit bull attack
Large cart captured on video in the Cross Creek Community in Madison.
Resident responds to huge cat captured on video in Madison
Tiffany Ingram, left, and her mother, Ava Carver stand in front of the house in the Hunters...
Family’s house sold for $236 after housing lot mix-up
Kayla Leigh Ergle
Russellville Police searching for missing woman

Latest News

Multiple people shot at an Alabama high school football game
Decatur Police conducting shooting investigation
Councilman Richard Showers
Long time Huntsville city councilman passes away
Crisp Fall morning in the Valley; temps starting off in upper 50s
Crisp Fall morning in the Valley; temps starting off in upper 50s
Crisp Fall morning in the Valley; temps starting off in upper 50s
Crisp Fall morning in the Valley; temps starting off in upper 50s