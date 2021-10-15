Man charged with assault following fight in Hartselle, victim in coma

HARTSELLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A man is in a coma after Morgan County sheriff’s deputies say he was brutally assaulted on Oct. 9.

According to the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office, Austin David Ray Wiley, of Altoona, was arrested last weekend after he allegedly stomped on another man’s head several times. When deputies arrived at the scene the victim was found conscious but unresponsive.

WAFF 48 is told Wiley and the victim were arguing while the victim was mowing the lawn at a home on Terry Road in Hartselle. The victim was taken to Huntsville Hospital in critical condition, with skull fractures, possible brain damage, a broken jaw, and a partially torn-off ear.

Wiley was arrested and transported to the Morgan County Jail on a second-degree aggravated assault charge. He is being held on a $75,000 bond.

