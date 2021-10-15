Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Liz Hurley Ribbon Run
Lunch Box Giveaway
Veterans Day Parade
Advertisement

Line of storms move across Tennessee Valley Friday night

By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 6:39 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A line of storms will move across the area tonight and continue east through sunrise Saturday morning.

Here is the latest timing: West Alabama 8 p.m. - 11 p.m...Huntsville Metro area 10 p.m. - 1 a.m... Northeast Alabama 12 a.m. - 3 a.m...Wind gusts up to 45mph will be possible with the storms. Due to recent rainfall, some trees could fall with these gusts. 

The overall severe weather threat looks to remain to our north. Saturday will turn windy and cool. 

We will begin the day with wind gusts from the northwest at 20-30 mph. By the afternoon it will be sunny and windy with gusts 20-25 mph.  The wind will calm down overnight into Sunday with morning lows all the way down into the lower 40s. Near normal temperatures return for all of next week.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Large cart captured on video in the Cross Creek Community in Madison.
Resident responds to huge cat captured on video in Madison
Christopher Henderson
Man convicted of killing 5 in New Market receives death penalty
Christina Nance
HPD releases surveillance video of woman entering police van prior to death
A tractor-trailer carrying country singer Jason Aldean’s touring equipment crashed on the...
Accident involving Jason Aldean’s equipment vehicle will not impact concert
Huntsville convenience store operator convicted for failing to pay sales taxes

Latest News

WAFF 48 Weather Forecasts at 5 p.m.
WAFF 48 Weather Forecasts at 5 p.m.
WAFF 48 Weather Forecasts at 4 p.m.
WAFF 48 Weather Forecasts at 4 p.m.
60 Second Forecast with Abigail
WAFF's Friday forecast at noon
WAFF's Friday forecast at noon