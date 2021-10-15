Line of storms move across Tennessee Valley Friday night

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A line of storms will move across the area tonight and continue east through sunrise Saturday morning.

Here is the latest timing: West Alabama 8 p.m. - 11 p.m...Huntsville Metro area 10 p.m. - 1 a.m... Northeast Alabama 12 a.m. - 3 a.m...Wind gusts up to 45mph will be possible with the storms. Due to recent rainfall, some trees could fall with these gusts.

The overall severe weather threat looks to remain to our north. Saturday will turn windy and cool.

We will begin the day with wind gusts from the northwest at 20-30 mph. By the afternoon it will be sunny and windy with gusts 20-25 mph. The wind will calm down overnight into Sunday with morning lows all the way down into the lower 40s. Near normal temperatures return for all of next week.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.