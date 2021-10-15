Huntsville Havoc kicks off season with full capacity

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Huntsville Havoc hockey team is kicking off their new season tonight. They spent the last year and a half with limited capacity and now they’re letting all the fans in.

Havoc Coach Glenn Detulleo is excited to get all the fans back in the arena. “Its just such a cool, special palace and for people outside of Huntsville, maybe you don’t understand or are surprised by it. But, players that come through these doors, especially on game day, man, its just an awesome place. I know the guys are excited about it and excited to puck drop Friday night.”

The game is expected to be packed on the opening game. The Von Braun Center Arena can hold over 6,000 people. The coach says he’s expecting to see at least 5,000 come through the doors.

For many players, it will be their first game at full capacity. The last two seasons - COVID really impacted their games. Lots of cancellations, limited fans in the stands and so many more restrictions to keep the team and our community safe. Coach Detulleo says only about 2,000 people could come to the games with limited capacity.

There won’t be any restrictions at the game tonight. Officials say fans are welcome to wear masks but they don’t have to. In the past, the Havoc has been pretty cautious when it comes to the pandemic. Right now, the entire team is vaccinated. Coach Detulleo made it mandatory to stay on the team.

Right now, COVID-19 cases are going down just a little bit. Voice of the Havoc, Clay Coleman, says they will put restrictions in place for the fans if they have to. He said the city and Von Braun Center makes those decisions.

Until then, many people across the community say they’re excited to get back to the Havoc games. Coach Detulleo says he can’t wait to get back to a packed arena and bring that special, electric energy back to the Havoc games. “Everybody’s just excited to get back to what we feel like a home game is in Huntsville.

Lifelong Havocs fan, Michael Owens, is headed to game. He says he’s missed the atmosphere of the havocs game. “The Havoc is just something that’s really unique and special to Huntsville. I’ve been going to the games ever since I was a kid. And its always been so much fun for kids, young adults and the whole family. Its really something I think that’s unique to Huntsville.”

The Havoc is playing against the Birmingham Bulls tonight. That game starts at 7 p.m. at the Von Braun Center Arena.

