HPD to release video of woman entering van on their headquarters prior to death

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Huntsville police announced on Thursday night they will release surveillance video of the woman who was found dead on their headquarters last week.

Christina Nance was found dead on Thursday, Oct. 7 in a van in the parking lot on Wheeler Avenue. Huntsville’s Public Safety Complex houses both HPD’s headquarters and Huntsville’s Municipal Court System.

According to Huntsville Police Chief Mark McMurray, surveillance video shows Nance climbing into the van on her own.

“It’s kind of distant video taken from the top of a building but it does show you the facts and circumstance that led up to her being by herself on the day she went into the van,” said Chief McMurray.

HPD says it will continue to communicate with Nance’s mother during this time to hear the facts and circumstances from the department.

“We’ve been working with the Nance family now for over a year with the needs of the family through our CIT program and our community resource officers. So we’re very close to this family and so we grieve with them, we share the loss of Ms. Nance at this time,” said Chief McMurray.

The Crisis Intervention Team (CIT) is a law enforcement training and response program designed for first responders who handle crisis calls involving people with a mental health condition.

WAFF 48 is told the video will be shared with the Nance family tomorrow and then the public during a press conference. HPD says it will also release the actual day Nance entered the van and a timeline of how long she was in there.

According to the Madison County Coroner Dr. Tyler Berryhill, an autopsy was performed by the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences on Oct. 12. Autopsy findings confirmed that no foul play was involved in the death nor any findings of trauma. A forensics exam report is expected to be released in about a month.

This is an ongoing investigation. 48 News will update you with more information as we receive it.

