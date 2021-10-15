Deals
Foundational Redistricting Plan for Huntsville revealed

Redistricting Plans
Redistricting Plans(GRAY)
By Kailey Schuyler
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 9:42 PM CDT
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Every 10 years, voting district lines are redrawn to reflect population shifts based on the census report. Huntsville has recently been named the largest city in Alabama, but growth wasn’t equal in all 5 districts.

Now we’re getting a look at the first draft on how to address that for the city of Huntsville.

Huntsville’s population has increased by 20 percent since 2010. Currently, there are just over 215,000 people living in Rocket City.

If the foundational proposal plan were to pass, this would be the population in all 5 districts:

  • DISTRICT 1: 43,941
  • DISTRICT 2: 42,096
  • DISTRICT 3: 43,196
  • DISTRICT 4: 43,473
  • DISTRICT 5: 42,364

The goal is to have around 43,000 people in each district with a deviation of no more or no less than 5 percent.

In 2010, each district had around 36-thousand residents. Currently, District 5 has a population of more than 52,000 while District 1 has just under 38,000.

This plan is a collaborative effort between Mayor Tommy Battle and The City Administration, Huntsville City School Board of Education, and City Council.

But, keep in mind this is just a rough draft.

“This is a foundation plan to build from. I want to remind all of you that in 2010 there were seven changes made, I believe, to the original plan we introduced in the first go-around,” said the City’s Redistricting Team Leader, Connie Graham.

The city has created free software if you would like to submit your own redistricting plans.

There are also 5 more public hearings where you can give feedback before the plans are finalized on December 2.

  • Tuesday, Oct. 19, 4 p.m.
  • Monday, Oct. 25, 5:30 p.m.
  • Tuesday, Nov. 9, 1:30 p.m.
  • Tuesday, Nov. 16, 4 p.m.
  • Monday, Nov. 22, 5:30 p.m.

