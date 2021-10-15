Deals
Finally Friday Forecast

By Abigail Degler
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 7:55 AM CDT
Starting off your Friday mild and muggy in a few spots. Areas of fog may be an issue for some this AM.

Temperatures in the upper 50s and 60s to start off.

Sunshine and the 80s for the first half of your afternoon, but showers and storms will move in quick to close out your Friday.

A few storms may fire up going into the evening and overnight hours of Saturday, but cool dry air will follow for your Saturday afternoon. Expect a windy weekend.

Highs for your weekend will drop dramatically with the middle to upper 60s expected for both days. A wonderful fall-like weekend is just ahead. Breezy NW winds are expected to continue throughout parts of your Saturday.

Cool stretch continues into next week with highs slowly recovering to the 70s.

Abigail Degler WAFF 48 Meteorologist
