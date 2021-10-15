Falkville man faces domestic violence charge after alleged baseball bat assault

MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - A Falkville man faces a domestic violence charge following an alleged assault with a baseball bat in early October.

On October 2, Morgan County Sheriff’s Deputies received a domestic violence call from the area Jewel Lasselle Rd in Falkville. Deputies spoke with a victim at the scene who said she was assaulted by David Elliot Simmons, 54 of Falkville. The victim told deputies Simmons used his fist and a baseball bat in the alleged assault.

Simmons left the scene in a vehicle prior to the arrival of MCSO, but he was located in the area and detained.

During an investigation of the scene, deputies located a bat with a long brown hair on it consistent with that of the victim. The victim sustained a small laceration and several contusions to the head.

Simmons was arrested and charged with second-degree domestic violence assault. He was booked in the Morgan County Jail with a bond amount of $5,000.

